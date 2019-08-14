Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Comparing side by side

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.49 N/A 0.39 35.55 National Retail Properties Inc. 53 13.94 N/A 1.47 35.56

In table 1 we can see Empire State Realty OP L.P. and National Retail Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Retail Properties Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of National Retail Properties Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and National Retail Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively National Retail Properties Inc. has an average target price of $54.5, with potential downside of -0.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and National Retail Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 92.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while National Retail Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc. beats on 9 of the 8 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.