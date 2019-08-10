Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) Comparing side by side

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.52 N/A 0.39 35.55 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.06 N/A 0.03 837.77

Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 7.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.