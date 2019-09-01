Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.80 N/A 0.39 35.55 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 5.89 N/A 0.03 843.75

Demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Empire State Realty OP L.P. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 6.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 6 of the 7 factors.