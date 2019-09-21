Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.98 N/A 0.39 35.55 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 7.06 N/A 0.39 35.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. seems to has compared to Empire State Realty OP L.P. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Empire State Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 6.99% and its consensus price target is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s stock price has bigger decline than Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.