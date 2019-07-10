Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.48 N/A 0.39 38.65 MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.14 N/A 0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and MFA Financial Inc. MFA Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and MFA Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and MFA Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.48% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89% MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 5 of the 6 factors.