Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.48 N/A 0.39 38.65 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.66 N/A 1.32 11.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 2.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s potential upside is 3.75% and its consensus price target is $15.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.48% and 63.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 1.35% -2.33% 6.28% 3.36% 12.14% 15.49%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.