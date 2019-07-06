Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|6.48
|N/A
|0.39
|38.65
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|25
|-11.87
|N/A
|-1.78
|0.00
Demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-0.59%
|-2.98%
|-9.8%
|-17.54%
|-25.17%
|8.89%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.
