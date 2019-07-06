Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.48 N/A 0.39 38.65 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 25 -11.87 N/A -1.78 0.00

Demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.