Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) Contrasting side by side

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.18 N/A 0.39 35.78 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.71 N/A 3.43 23.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has weaker performance than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats on 8 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.