Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Comparison side by side

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.80 N/A 0.39 35.78 J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.75 N/A 0.34 104.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and J.W. Mays Inc. J.W. Mays Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Empire State Realty OP L.P. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than J.W. Mays Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79% J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bullish trend while J.W. Mays Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

J.W. Mays Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 7 of the 10 factors.