Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Empire State Realty OP L.P. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 297,681,159.42% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 41.08M 14 35.78 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Empire State Realty OP L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

The rivals have a potential upside of 73.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Empire State Realty OP L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s rivals beat Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 7 of the 6 factors.