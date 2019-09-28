Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Empire State Realty OP L.P. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|297,681,159.42%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|41.08M
|14
|35.78
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Empire State Realty OP L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.38
|1.47
|2.55
The rivals have a potential upside of 73.76%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-3.3%
|-9.39%
|-9.58%
|-17.29%
|-30.22%
|0.79%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Empire State Realty OP L.P. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s rivals beat Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 7 of the 6 factors.
