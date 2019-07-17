Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Empire State Realty OP L.P. has 1.48% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|N/A
|15
|38.65
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Empire State Realty OP L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.47
|1.78
|2.56
As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 18.98%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-0.59%
|-2.98%
|-9.8%
|-17.54%
|-25.17%
|8.89%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has weaker performance than Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s peers.
Dividends
Empire State Realty OP L.P. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
