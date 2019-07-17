Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Empire State Realty OP L.P. has 1.48% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. N/A 15 38.65 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Empire State Realty OP L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 18.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has weaker performance than Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s peers.

Dividends

Empire State Realty OP L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.