Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.53 N/A 0.39 38.65 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 18 8.77 N/A 1.52 12.31

Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential downside of -3.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.48% and 77.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. -1.84% 0.76% 1.41% -1.27% 2.25% 12%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. was less bullish than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.