Empire State Realty OP L.P. (ESBA) and Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Comparison side by side

Both Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) and Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Office industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.64 N/A 0.39 35.45 Postal Realty Trust Inc. 15 10.18 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Postal Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.85% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -5.04% -7.07% -10.33% -8.29% -15.63% -1.62% Postal Realty Trust Inc. -1.07% -5.47% 0% 0% 0% -12.65%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. was less bearish than Postal Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Postal Realty Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.