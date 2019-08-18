Empire State Realty OP L.P. (ESBA) and Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Comparison side by side

Both Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) and Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Office industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|5.64
|N/A
|0.39
|35.45
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|15
|10.18
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Postal Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.85% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-5.04%
|-7.07%
|-10.33%
|-8.29%
|-15.63%
|-1.62%
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|-1.07%
|-5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-12.65%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. was less bearish than Postal Realty Trust Inc.
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Postal Realty Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
