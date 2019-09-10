Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Stake Raised by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $339,481

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 10,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 93,254 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 104,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 111.44 million shares traded or 279.82% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 254,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 425,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 1.34 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,047 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $21.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 767,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,000 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 26,881 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 6,074 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 574,078 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Grp Inc holds 0% or 2,499 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 297,037 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Pnc Group has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 608,138 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 121,437 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 7,210 shares. 73,997 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 173 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price Michael F holds 890,123 shares. 7,396 were accumulated by Blume Management. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 14.58 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 2.39 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 200,205 were reported by Chem Bank. Cypress reported 0.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Com has 29,929 shares. Family Trust holds 7,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 13.65M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orrstown Inc reported 0.97% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 872,821 shares stake. Westpac Bk Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 794,068 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68B for 9.78 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.