Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.10 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lifted Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Stake by $400,830

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 672,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.12M, up from 668,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.13. About 308,158 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 78,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 53,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 131,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 1.34 million shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma reported 319,926 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 43,758 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Stevens Cap Lp owns 0.04% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 9,467 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc owns 148,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 65,672 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Research holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 34,981 shares. Alkeon Management Lc accumulated 40,000 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 68,263 shares. Putnam Investments Llc owns 85,696 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,174 shares. Huntington Bank stated it has 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 5,057 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited Company accumulated 0% or 2,927 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20,000 shares to 294,890 shares, valued at $53.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 220,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,251 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc..

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paylocity Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paylocity (PCTY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paylocity Leads in Latest G2 Crowd Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Leads Satisfaction Rankings on Multiple G2 Crowd Grid® Reports – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IPO Preview: Empire State Realty Trust – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2013, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Diligent Corporation to 111 West 33rd Street – PR Newswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes First Republic Bank to One Grand Central Place – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Great Stocks for Your IRA – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.09 million for 15.46 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com holds 14,902 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 63,585 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Communications has invested 0.04% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Westwood Holdings Gp holds 34,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 36,074 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr owns 5,786 shares. Aew Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 19,486 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 133,211 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 20,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 19,047 shares. Automobile Association owns 21,744 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 0.36% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 63,894 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 59,300 shares to 137,537 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 32,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,865 shares, and has risen its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).