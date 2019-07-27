Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Has Boosted Its Position; Apis Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 244,538 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 16.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 137,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.17M, up from 9.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 1.22M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 43.33% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $18.45M for 19.92 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Motion Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 83,390 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $72.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 507,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

