Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Share Price Rose While Resolution Capital LTD Boosted Position; James River Group (JRVR) Holder Granahan Investment Management Cut Position by $1.71 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 137,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.17 million, up from 9.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 335,885 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in James River Group (JRVR) by 73.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 42,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, down from 58,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in James River Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 32,264 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 34,451 shares to 480,943 shares, valued at $139.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 318,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,125 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,703 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 18,708 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 141,711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Nomura Asset Co Ltd invested in 85,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability accumulated 34,563 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Bbt Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 11,292 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 448 were reported by North Star Management. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). United Services Automobile Association holds 21,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group invested in 22,200 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 10,000 shares. Capital Management Va invested in 0.06% or 13,000 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 275,949 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $70.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Limited by 85,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $19.60M for 18.34 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

