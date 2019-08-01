Empire St Rlty Tr Cl A (ESRT) Shares Declined While Kempen Capital Management Has Lifted by $2.07 Million Its Stake; Levin Capital Strategies LP Increases Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC)

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A (ESRT) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 137,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 963,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22M, up from 825,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 263,181 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 59,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 122,638 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 63,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 556,057 shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – MIC Corrects False and Misleading Statements by Moab Capital; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc; 05/03/2018 Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP’S EXTERNAL MANAGER, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (USA), “MUST BE DISSOLVED”; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Macquarie Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – BELIEVES RECONSTITUTED BOARD IS REQUIRED AT MACQUARIE

