Empire Resorts Inc. (NYNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH)

As Resorts & Casinos companies, Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire Resorts Inc.
|12
|1.54
|N/A
|-4.66
|0.00
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|31
|2.62
|N/A
|1.87
|16.10
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Empire Resorts Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Empire Resorts Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire Resorts Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.3%
|-18.6%
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Empire Resorts Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Empire Resorts Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.9% of Empire Resorts Inc. shares and 46.4% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Empire Resorts Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire Resorts Inc.
|-5.4%
|5.5%
|5.59%
|53.04%
|-46.27%
|19.35%
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|-1.05%
|-9.31%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year Empire Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats Empire Resorts Inc.
