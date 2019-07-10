Empire Resorts Inc. (NYNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH)

As Resorts & Casinos companies, Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Resorts Inc. 12 1.54 N/A -4.66 0.00 Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 31 2.62 N/A 1.87 16.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Empire Resorts Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Empire Resorts Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Resorts Inc. 0.00% -77.3% -18.6% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Empire Resorts Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Empire Resorts Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.9% of Empire Resorts Inc. shares and 46.4% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Empire Resorts Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire Resorts Inc. -5.4% 5.5% 5.59% 53.04% -46.27% 19.35% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. -1.05% -9.31% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Empire Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats Empire Resorts Inc.