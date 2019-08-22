Empire Resorts Inc. (NYNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Both Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) are each other’s competitor in the Resorts & Casinos industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Resorts Inc. 11 1.46 N/A -4.66 0.00 MGM Resorts International 27 1.23 N/A 0.46 64.70

Demonstrates Empire Resorts Inc. and MGM Resorts International earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Resorts Inc. 0.00% -77.3% -18.6% MGM Resorts International 0.00% 6.6% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.83 beta means Empire Resorts Inc.’s volatility is 83.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. MGM Resorts International has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Empire Resorts Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor MGM Resorts International’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. MGM Resorts International can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Empire Resorts Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Empire Resorts Inc. and MGM Resorts International.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MGM Resorts International 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, MGM Resorts International’s potential upside is 14.87% and its consensus price target is $32.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2% of Empire Resorts Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.5% of MGM Resorts International are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Empire Resorts Inc. shares. Comparatively, MGM Resorts International has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire Resorts Inc. 1.98% 1.77% -29.86% -22.28% -33.31% -3.55% MGM Resorts International 1.04% 4.64% 16.18% 3.55% -2.44% 23.74%

For the past year Empire Resorts Inc. had bearish trend while MGM Resorts International had bullish trend.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats on 8 of the 9 factors Empire Resorts Inc.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.