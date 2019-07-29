Empire Resorts Inc. (NYNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Both Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Resorts Inc. 12 1.60 N/A -4.66 0.00 Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.29 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Empire Resorts Inc. and Full House Resorts Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Resorts Inc. 0.00% -77.3% -18.6% Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Empire Resorts Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Full House Resorts Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

Empire Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Full House Resorts Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Full House Resorts Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Empire Resorts Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Empire Resorts Inc. and Full House Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 45.6%. About 0.5% of Empire Resorts Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Full House Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire Resorts Inc. -5.4% 5.5% 5.59% 53.04% -46.27% 19.35% Full House Resorts Inc. 2.19% 11.48% -0.85% -14.96% -31.67% 15.35%

For the past year Empire Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Full House Resorts Inc.

Summary

Full House Resorts Inc. beats Empire Resorts Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.