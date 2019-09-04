Emory University Upped Stake in Retrophin (RTRX); Celanese Corp. (CE) Shareholder Private Capital Management Lowered Stake

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 116,695 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 125,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $113.72. About 56,578 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 178,131 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20,029 shares to 102,586 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,959 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 895,045 are held by Fmr Ltd Com. Art Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 26,774 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 173,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 64,033 are held by Products Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 136,765 shares. 216,633 were accumulated by Millennium Lc. Citigroup owns 24,161 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated has 234,892 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,911 shares. Jefferies Group Limited invested in 19,214 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 6,328 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Nj invested in 10,502 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 102 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 105,610 shares. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.03% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: JNJ, CLSD, NTRA, RTRX, GMAB, ADMA, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 08/22: (JWN) (GME) (BJ) (DKS) Higher (AVGR) (RTRX) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Cato Rises After Q2 Results; Retrophin Shares Plunge – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin EPS misses by $0.18, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) by 730,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 11.28 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 743,518 shares. Moreover, Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 70,643 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,628 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated has 12,502 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 1.61% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 41,137 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Srb accumulated 6,997 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Quantum Capital reported 3,496 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Sei Invs Com invested in 0.02% or 68,410 shares.