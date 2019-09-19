Emory University Upped Its Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Stock Price Declined; Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Raised Its Holding by $1.23 Million

Emory University increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 129,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 86,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 570,893 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 25,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.25 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 136,390 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$44.31, Is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sogou Inc. (SOGO) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Kearny, NJ for $25.0 Million – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 09/04/2019: LAND,Z,ZG,TRNO,YRD – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,978 shares to 7.56 million shares, valued at $1.01B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40M shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial reported 45,261 shares. Amer Century has 229,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs owns 75,823 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 85,950 shares. 39,600 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 300 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Pcl has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 113,800 shares. 80 are owned by Hillsdale Investment. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Llc reported 0% stake. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny holds 35,287 shares. 68,008 are held by Millennium Mgmt Lc. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 247,308 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 9,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Ltd Co stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 99,851 shares to 131,041 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,916 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.