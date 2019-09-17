Emory University Stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Has Decreased by $322,348 as Market Valuation Rose; Wade G W & Has Boosted Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holding by $470,110 as Share Value Rose

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 94,307 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, up from 89,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.12. About 938,292 shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 4.42M shares traded or 134.68% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,526 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. 287 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Profund Ltd holds 0.04% or 29,827 shares. Qvt Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 19,613 shares. Dupont has 19,732 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 28,126 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 15,720 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,397 shares stake. 251,791 are held by Citigroup. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 57,617 shares. Paloma Partners Management Company invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc reported 425 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.08% stake. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 17,697 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 42,543 shares to 129,020 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 14,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,546 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,700 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 229,095 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 204 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 3.12M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Aurora Counsel holds 15,958 shares. Transamerica Advsr holds 7,839 shares. Rech Global Invsts invested in 3.36 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 176,050 shares. Veritable LP invested in 10,518 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Phocas invested in 11,141 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0% stake. Aperio Grp Ltd invested in 60,119 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Com owns 834,121 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 145,406 shares to 282,447 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,690 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).