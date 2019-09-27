Emory University Raised Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake by $832,126 as Valuation Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Trimmed Stake by $401,688

Emory University increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 14,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 42,966 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 28,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 274,566 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine Announces Commercial Availability of FoundationOne CDx™, the First FDA-Approved Comprehensive Genomic; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Genomic Vision Invited to Present FiberVision® Platform at the NIST-FDA Genome Editing Workshop in Gaithersburg (Maryland); 02/05/2018 – Genomic Vision Invited to Present Molecular Combing at Genopole; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 4Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $89.0M; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Intimation Regarding Holding Of Board Meeting On 30.05.2018; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 39.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 797 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $628,000, down from 2,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $8.7 during the last trading session, reaching $574.33. About 179,378 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 6,422 shares to 39,349 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 33,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,400 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Since April 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $30.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 13,042 shares. 23,881 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Renaissance Tech invested in 2.81M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Smithfield holds 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 100 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 291,969 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 240,108 shares stake. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Japan-based Daiwa Grp Inc has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Co reported 35,942 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 21,543 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

