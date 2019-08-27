Emory University Lowered Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Position By $520,754; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)

Emory University decreased Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) stake by 16.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)’s stock rose 3.89%. The Emory University holds 102,586 shares with $2.75M value, down from 122,615 last quarter. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $4.16B valuation. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 90,357 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree

Among 2 analysts covering Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stella-Jones has $50 highest and $46 lowest target. $48’s average target is 25.29% above currents $38.31 stock price. Stella-Jones had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. See Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Captrust has 350 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,939 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.03% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Principal Fincl Gp Inc owns 32,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Creative Planning holds 34,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin, Minnesota-based fund reported 532,669 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 173,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Grp holds 0% or 915 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 15,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 96,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc reported 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Us Retail Bank De has 1,072 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 104,552 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 10,501 shares traded. Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.