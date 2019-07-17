Emory University Lifted Its Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $389,114; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Boosted Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holding by $2.86 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 188,459 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 277,974 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,624 are held by Invesco Limited. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 40,600 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9,242 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & invested in 293,953 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 51,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 232,175 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 321,062 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 425,306 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Northern Tru Corporation holds 554,948 shares. Citigroup Inc has 12,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enzo Biochem Announces Key Transformative Initiatives to Propel and Accelerate Growth In its Lab Business – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enzo settles patent dispute with Hologic and Grifols – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enzo Biochem Trades At A Discount To Its Sum Of The Parts Value With Multiple Ways To Win – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHI Group Inc. (DHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. Clague Laura had sold 2,033 shares worth $43,587. 1,769 Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares with value of $37,927 were sold by REED ELIZABETH E. ASELAGE STEVE sold 2,130 shares worth $45,667.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares to 71,884 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,586 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retrophin, Shkreli settle lawsuit – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Retrophin Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:RTRX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retrophin Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Retrophin Appoints Sandra E. Poole to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays likes Genfit in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 39,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 33,994 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 8,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 23,768 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 18,556 shares. 1.07M are held by Invesco Ltd. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 152,935 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 55,520 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 105,610 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 60,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 500,000 were accumulated by Ghost Tree Capital Limited Liability Corp. 110,627 are held by Emory University. 1.60 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation.