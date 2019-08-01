Emory University Lifted Its Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $389,114; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Rose, Manchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 4,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,516 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 11,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 442,986 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 40,575 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20,029 shares to 102,586 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,758 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $301,551 activity. Shares for $43,587 were sold by Clague Laura. REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927 worth of stock or 1,769 shares. ASELAGE STEVE also sold $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 137 shares. Citadel Lc owns 98,467 shares. Products Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 64,033 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.05% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Opaleye Mngmt owns 205,000 shares. 20,534 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 63,205 shares. 67,700 were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank. Magnetar Ltd Llc owns 11,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 2.12M shares. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Falcon Point Ltd holds 78,101 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 20,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Parkside Finance State Bank Tru reported 1,987 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,207 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 12,882 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 736 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.16% or 27,624 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Cap Mngmt Incorporated, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,274 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 17,450 shares. Gam Ag reported 118,523 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 149,965 shares. Westwood Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,951 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 23,022 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 90,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.