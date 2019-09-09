Emory University Increases Stake in Retrophin (RTRX); Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 480,378 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 2.65 million shares traded or 285.41% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates Incorporated owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Inc has invested 0.03% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 590,390 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited holds 535,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company holds 3,963 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 3.57 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 18,524 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. State Street reported 1.60M shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.72% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Opaleye Mngmt Inc owns 205,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 30,550 shares.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,149 shares to 118,959 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,771 shares, and cut its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 4,806 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Utd Automobile Association owns 102,629 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 17,319 shares. Cumberland Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.25% or 24,150 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). P2 Cap has invested 10.42% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj reported 487,813 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 60,060 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Principal Financial Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.01% or 383,990 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.25% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $46.74 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.