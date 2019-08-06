Emory University Increases Holding in Retrophin (RTRX); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Boosted Its Holding by $11.91 Million

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.61M market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 93,346 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1666.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 63,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 66,792 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, up from 3,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 18.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Communication Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,284 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 901,813 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Rampart Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corporation invested in 112,112 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Connecticut-based Benin Management has invested 3.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 2.03% or 159,820 shares in its portfolio. 26,043 were reported by Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 308,519 shares. Suncoast Equity Management has 82,138 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Llc reported 39,448 shares or 4.9% of all its holdings. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability reported 1 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa stated it has 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zacks Inv Management holds 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 229,536 shares. Greystone Managed Inc holds 105,661 shares. Meridian Management reported 13,640 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 801 shares to 21,955 shares, valued at $25.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,671 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,149 shares to 118,959 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,368 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

