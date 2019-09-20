Emory University Increases Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX); Contravisory Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Emory University increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 129,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 86,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 717,491 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 1157.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 33,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 36,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 2,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $120.68. About 4.30M shares traded or 248.71% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 14,143 shares to 18,334 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,916 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Lc stated it has 10,662 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.19% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 319,230 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Limited has invested 0.07% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust has invested 0.27% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 3,900 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 94,029 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 100 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 6,000 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.11% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca), California-based fund reported 956 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of stated it has 14,939 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc reported 1,752 shares stake. M&T Bankshares accumulated 55,171 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 178,844 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,468 shares to 59,969 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,434 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).