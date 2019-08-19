Emory University Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Has Decreased by $520,754; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Value Rose, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Upped Stake by $452,302

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 645,599 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.6. About 2.48M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Corp owns 306,161 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Barclays Pcl reported 104,552 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 104,600 shares. 25,700 are held by Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 29,043 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 425 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Aqr Capital Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Fmr Llc reported 21.58M shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.71% or 117,753 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs holds 11,151 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Highland Ltd Partnership invested in 25,300 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,541 shares to 25,981 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,623 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).