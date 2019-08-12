Emory University Has Upped Its Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $389,114 as Market Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raised Its Stake by $10.93 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 283,070 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13,329 shares to 183,176 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 7,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,568 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20,029 shares to 102,586 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,884 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).