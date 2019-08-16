Emory University Has Trimmed Its Position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) as Stock Value Rose; Continental Resources (CLR) Holder Citadel Advisors Upped Its Stake by $9.00 Million as Valuation Declined

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 915,248 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 81.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 204,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 454,349 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 249,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 1.99 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt LP invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 337 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 0.33% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Bridges Investment Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Oppenheimer Com has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.07% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Charles Schwab Inv reported 368,924 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 792,168 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs Inc owns 47,712 shares. Carlson LP owns 902,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 70,286 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 8,904 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.65% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 58,000 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Missouri-based Comml Bank has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insiders Buy CLR, KMI And Other Energy Stocks – So Should You – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 12,512 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd (Put) by 39,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 425 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 1.56 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 59,125 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 7,896 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 9.50 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 57,397 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Tekla Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 104,714 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.02% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 39,287 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.71% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 104,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 17,262 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals Beats Expectations in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: SYRS,MYGN,ACAD,ABMD – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia: Cascading Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.