Emory University Has Trimmed By $520,754 Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding; Xylem Inc. (XYL) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3. Goldman Sachs maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of XYL in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. See Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) latest ratings:

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.46 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 59,000 shares. Virtu Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 129,407 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Gp invested in 0% or 32,718 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 104,714 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Com owns 33,778 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 117,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Point invested in 5.32% or 2.00 million shares. Moore Management Ltd Partnership has 307,450 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 14,259 were accumulated by Shell Asset Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 73,760 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 0.05% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Opaleye has 1.49% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 200,000 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 76,808 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp holds 1.35% or 363,455 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Partners Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,925 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 3,000 were reported by Delta Asset Management Llc Tn. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 680,185 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc stated it has 3,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 391,129 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Oppenheimer & has 0.24% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.06% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 280,134 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,125 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 5,151 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. Napolitano Kenneth also sold $2.49M worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $14.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 26.89 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.