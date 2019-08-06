Emory University Has Trimmed Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake by $520,754 as Valuation Rose; Markel Boosted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 1.30 million shares traded or 7.69% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 73.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 114,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 270,735 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.43 million, up from 156,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $196.99. About 32.85 million shares traded or 19.63% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.