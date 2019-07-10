Emory University Has Lifted Retrophin (RTRX) Holding; FLOWR NEW COMMON SHARES CANADA (FLWPF) SI Decreased By 32.47%

FLOWR CORP NEW COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) had a decrease of 32.47% in short interest. FLWPF’s SI was 5,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 32.47% from 7,700 shares previously. With 52,200 avg volume, 0 days are for FLOWR CORP NEW COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)’s short sellers to cover FLWPF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 22,617 shares traded. The Flowr Corporation (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Emory University increased Retrophin Inc (RTRX) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emory University acquired 17,687 shares as Retrophin Inc (RTRX)’s stock declined 13.39%. The Emory University holds 110,627 shares with $2.50M value, up from 92,940 last quarter. Retrophin Inc now has $859.04 million valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 38,950 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award

Emory University decreased Inflarx Nv stake by 9,552 shares to 71,884 valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) stake by 8,171 shares and now owns 33,368 shares. Zogenix Inc was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $301,551 activity. ROTE WILLIAM E. also sold $42,558 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11. 2,130 shares valued at $45,667 were sold by ASELAGE STEVE on Monday, February 11. Shares for $43,587 were sold by Clague Laura on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 1,769 shares.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $382.32 million.