Emory University Has Lifted Position in Retrophin (RTRX) as Valuation Rose; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Increased Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding by $4.94 Million; Share Price Rose

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 212,514 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 456.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 63,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.42. About 195,141 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 26,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,087 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 16,801 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc holds 15,876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 473 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.21 million shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 12,612 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bessemer Group Inc holds 478 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset LP has 0.27% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 619,616 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru holds 0.03% or 268,880 shares in its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc accumulated 6,856 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Thomasville Savings Bank invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.59% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 58,069 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company holds 33,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 8,589 shares. 64,033 are held by Products Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Principal Fincl holds 19,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 895,045 shares. Fosun Interest holds 56,837 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 17,048 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 6,328 shares. 136,765 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 347,017 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners owns 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 3,493 shares.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 52,732 shares to 265,013 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,586 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.