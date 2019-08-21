Emory University Has Increased Its Retrophin (RTRX) Position by $389,114; Exane Derivatives Has Cut Citigroup (C) Position by $83.85 Million as Share Value Rose

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 1,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 8,353 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519.59 million, down from 9,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 11.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 219,831 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX)

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 7,064 shares to 50,758 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,959 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) CEO Eric Dube on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Retrophin Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:RTRX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, RTRX, PG – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Retrophin (RTRX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Retrophin (RTRX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.95 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Techn.A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29,070 shares to 29,248 shares, valued at $2.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Cions (NYSE:VZ) by 6 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Cl.A (NYSE:V).