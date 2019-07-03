Emory University Has Decreased Incyte (INCY) Position by $615,158; Stock Declined; Srb Has Trimmed Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding as Valuation Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.67. About 443,249 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22

Emory University decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 7,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 35,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 766,719 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 23/04/2018 – PANEL VOTES 5-10 AGAINST LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE APPROVAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 06/04/2018 – Still sinking in: $INCY -23% $NLNK -40% UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $182.85M for 33.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.57 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by SWAIN PAULA J, worth $811,900. Trower Paul also sold $435,975 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares. Another trade for 1,714 shares valued at $129,510 was made by Flannelly Barry P on Tuesday, January 8.