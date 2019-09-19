Emory University Has Decreased Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) by $322,348 as Market Valuation Rose; Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 21,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 479,105 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25 million, down from 500,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 2.45M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.39M shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 31,041 shares to 94,475 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synthorx Inc by 31,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald had bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,456 shares to 117,124 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 40,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $195.24 million for 6.71 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.