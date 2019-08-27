Emory University Has Cut Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $596,483 as Stock Price Rose; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position Raised by Skytop Capital Management Llc

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 1018.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 432,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 474,651 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, up from 42,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 1.11 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Emory University decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 8,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 33,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 41,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 488,301 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets reported 36,813 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Magnetar Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 5,157 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 133,600 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Voya Invest Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 286,404 shares. 860,101 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Communications Lp. Boston Prns holds 0.39% or 5.71 million shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leonard Green And Partners Ltd Partnership reported 0.29% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). First Hawaiian Bankshares invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Northern Trust has 681,230 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 470,242 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 0.02% or 4,480 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 3,463 shares.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KAR Auction Services 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ADESA Launches Industry-Leading Recommendations Carousel on ADESA.com – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Seattle Genetics’ “Growth Is Tracking Well” – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wainwright sees 310% upside in Outlook Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seattle Genetics, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New chief commercial officer at Seattle Genetics – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,382 are held by Aqr Management Limited. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 361,311 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.04% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 24,595 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.66% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Baker Bros Advisors LP holds 23.93% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 51.05 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 156 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 5,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 9,514 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Addison has 0.25% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Majedie Asset reported 0.05% stake. Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Manchester Capital Management holds 0% or 109 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 4,270 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 107,367 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).