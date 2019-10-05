Emory University Decreased Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake by $322,348 as Shares Rose; As Arrow Electronics (ARW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Meeder Asset Management Lowered Stake by $430,970

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 2,650 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 8,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 917,432 shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 1.48M shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Mid-Cap Biotech Stocks To Consider Buying Now – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Doctors Treat Dementia and Lung Cancer Could Be About to Change – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62.50 million activity.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synthorx Inc by 31,313 shares to 151,048 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 66,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 1,355 shares. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 160,147 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Credit Agricole S A owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Next Financial Grp accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 476,710 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 2,680 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division invested in 0.15% or 40,637 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 108,959 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 17,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 48,300 are held by Strs Ohio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 1,000 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs has 28,700 shares. Birchview Cap Lp owns 10,000 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Arrow Electronics (ARW) Down 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arrow Electronics Again Tops Industry Ranking in FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies List – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics to Host Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow -6% on prelim. Q2, unit wind down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 27,600 shares to 30,416 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).