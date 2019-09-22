Emory University Decreased Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding by $322,348; Rhumbline Advisers Has Upped Its Store Capital Com (STOR) Position by $503,514

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Store Capital Corporation Com (STOR) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 15,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 188,647 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 173,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Store Capital Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 1.64 million shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 4.22 million shares traded or 105.83% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 63,850 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 1.49M shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Legal General Grp Public Limited has 53,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corp reported 21,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech owns 15,720 shares. Daiwa Gru invested in 0% or 915 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.2% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 750,000 shares. 1.55M were accumulated by Artisan Partners Partnership. Emory University has invested 1.7% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 2,680 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 28,126 shares stake. Invesco has invested 0.03% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 141,521 shares.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62.50 million activity.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 42,543 shares to 129,020 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synthorx Inc by 31,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead, AbbVie Are Innovative, but May Be Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 53,995 shares. Ci Invs holds 0.06% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 316,905 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.55M shares. Graybill Bartz Assoc owns 2.3% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 100,995 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com has 579,427 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 11,644 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 150,976 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 5,008 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 8,784 were reported by First Allied Advisory. Jefferies Ltd invested in 36,294 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co reported 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).