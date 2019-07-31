Emory University Cut Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Holding by $421,856; Sns Financial Group Position in Facebook (Call) (FB) Raised by $8.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 52,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 317,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 1.20M shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCRX); 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 707.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 52,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, up from 7,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 08/05/2018 – Sitel Group Appoints Leading Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research Engineer Alexandre Lebrun to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers stick by Facebook despite privacy scandal; 22/03/2018 – Amichai Stein: #BREAKING: Israel Justice department is opening an investigation against Facebook after #CambridgeAnalytica; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message’; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BioCryst Trades Sharply Lower Despite Acing Late-Stage Hereditary Angioedema Drug Trial – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioCryst Reports ZENITH-1 Results With Oral BCX7353 Which Confirm Rapid Onset of Action, Sustained Activity and Robust Dose Response for Treatment of Acute HAE Attacks – GlobeNewswire” published on February 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioCryst Appoints Rare Disease Expert Theresa Heggie to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RBC cuts rating on BioCryst on disappointing BCX7353 data; down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for BioCryst’s BCX7353 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 1,207 shares. Arrowmark Colorado invested 0.01% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Bluemountain Cap Llc accumulated 8,818 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Ghost Tree Capital Lc has invested 1.1% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 10,972 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 170,957 shares. 3.10 million are owned by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Citigroup stated it has 26,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank, New York-based fund reported 15,768 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 61,155 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc reported 129,306 shares stake. Spark Inv Limited has 0.02% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 10,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 49,111 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,993 shares to 43,993 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 12,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,242 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.