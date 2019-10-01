Emory University Continues to Hold Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX); Concorde Asset Management Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $513,187 as Market Valuation Rose

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 11.77 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – An investor and an analyst took polar opposite positions on Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by “suspicious groups” – study; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 20/03/2018 – There’s More Going On Than Facebook’s Faceplant: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Questions Mark Zuckerberg on Alleged Political Bias and Censorship at Facebook; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS YET TO MEET WITH FACEBOOK OFFICIALS; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC

Emory University increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 129,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 86,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 918,428 shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 9,078 shares to 52,264 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,188 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Com Delaware reported 2.48% stake. Atwood And Palmer reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 1,800 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 5,374 shares stake. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 91,100 shares. 630 are held by Lipe Dalton. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,772 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank. Raging Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 106,780 shares. Summit Asset Management Llc accumulated 1,466 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors holds 4.02% or 143,385 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Management Llc stated it has 284,610 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 82,473 are owned by First Bankshares Of Omaha. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 19,416 shares.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,249 shares to 4,298 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimera Invt Corp by 24,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,042 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).