Emmis Communications Corporation (EMMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) and Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Broadcasting – Radio. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmis Communications Corporation 4 0.69 N/A 1.66 2.11 Salem Media Group Inc. 2 0.24 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Emmis Communications Corporation and Salem Media Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmis Communications Corporation 0.00% 54% 14.1% Salem Media Group Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Emmis Communications Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Salem Media Group Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emmis Communications Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Salem Media Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Salem Media Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmis Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emmis Communications Corporation and Salem Media Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmis Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Salem Media Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Salem Media Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 47.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of Emmis Communications Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.7% of Salem Media Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5% are Emmis Communications Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% are Salem Media Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmis Communications Corporation -3.21% -3.12% -6.35% -19.08% -24.8% 10.09% Salem Media Group Inc. -1.43% -5.48% -30.07% -32.13% -40% -0.96%

For the past year Emmis Communications Corporation has 10.09% stronger performance while Salem Media Group Inc. has -0.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Emmis Communications Corporation beats Salem Media Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 16 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Austin, and Indianapolis, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, demographic profiling and listening data; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates. It also provides Christian and conservative-themed content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, such as OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, Crosswalk.com, GodTube.com, GodVine.com, Jesus.org, BibleStudyTools.com, CrossCards.com, LightSource.com, iBelieve.com, CCMmagazine.com, and ChristianHeadlines.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, HumanEvents.com, and BearingArms.com. The company also issues digital newsletters, including Eagle Financial Publications that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators on a subscription basis; and operates Church product Websites, such as WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, SermonSearch.com, and ChurchStaffing.com that offer downloads and service platforms, as well as operates e-commerce sites, including Eagle Wellness and Gene Smart that offer health advice and nutritional products. In addition, it publishes conservative books, such as Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, David Limbaugh, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn, and Dinesh D'Souza; and produces and distributes Christian and conservative opinion print magazines, as well as Xulon Press and Hillcrest Media, a print-on-demand self-publishing service for Christian authors. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.