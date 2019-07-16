Emmis Communications Corporation (EMMS) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Contrasting side by side

Both Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmis Communications Corporation 4 0.65 N/A 1.66 2.11 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 39 2.08 N/A 2.01 19.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emmis Communications Corporation and The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The Liberty SiriusXM Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Emmis Communications Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Emmis Communications Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmis Communications Corporation and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmis Communications Corporation 0.00% 54% 14.1% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Emmis Communications Corporation and The Liberty SiriusXM Group Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmis Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s potential upside is 27.50% and its consensus target price is $51.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.3% of Emmis Communications Corporation shares and 82.53% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares. Insiders owned roughly 5% of Emmis Communications Corporation’s shares. Competitively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 9.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmis Communications Corporation -3.21% -3.12% -6.35% -19.08% -24.8% 10.09% The Liberty SiriusXM Group -2.65% -3.77% -4.52% -6.11% -13.66% 3.43%

For the past year Emmis Communications Corporation has stronger performance than The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats on 8 of the 11 factors Emmis Communications Corporation.

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 16 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Austin, and Indianapolis, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, demographic profiling and listening data; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.