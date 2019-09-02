Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

As Biotechnology companies, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.41 N/A -7.78 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility & Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.82 and it happens to be 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Its rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.