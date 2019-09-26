Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.74 N/A -7.78 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 182.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Vaxart Inc. on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Vaxart Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 34.2%. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.